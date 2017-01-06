Venue at The Bakery hosts "Dancing with the Relay Stars" - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Venue at The Bakery hosts "Dancing with the Relay Stars"

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The "Dancing with the Relay Stars" benefit takes place February 4, starting at 5 p.m., at The Venue at The Bakery, located at 127 Buschman Street, Suite 60.  Blair Ledet, WDAM 7 anchor, is among the participants.  Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1133681616730821/ for more details.

