Venue at The Bakery hosts "Dancing with the Relay Stars"

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – The "Dancing with the Relay Stars" benefit takes place February 4, starting at 5 p.m., at The Venue at The Bakery, located at 127 Buschman Street, Suite 60. Blair Ledet, WDAM 7 anchor, is among the participants. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1133681616730821/ for more details.

