Hattiesburg J.A. hosting Smart Art

(The following information comes from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. Visit hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.)

Smart Art is held at the Edwards Street Fellowship Center

-January 28, 8:30 a.m. and ends at 1:00 p.m.

-Smart Art is a day filled with Art for kids (K-6th) in the Hattiesburg area to experience and educate different fine arts while having fun. There are anywhere from 25 to 40 kids. They will be served breakfast that morning when they arrive and then they are divided into groups based on their age.

-We usually do 4 stations that include: Dance, Cooking/Nutrition, Photography, Music and or ART all taught by professionals. We do Goodie Bags for the kids to take home and try to tailor around the themes of the day as to what goes in the bag. (Art supplies, mini canvas, paints, play dough, small music instruments, healthy food, books etc…)

-We as JA members really interact with the kids and get on their level to make it a fun filled day while also educating them.

For more information about Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg, visit hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org.

