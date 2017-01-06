Hub City shooting suspect apprehended - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City shooting suspect apprehended

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Demario Ben/Photo credit: HPD Demario Ben/Photo credit: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on Dabbs Street back in October was taken into custody Friday. 

Demario Ben was taken into custody without incident at 200 Foxgate Ave. by Hattiesburg police, the Lamar County Sheriff's Department, and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. 

Ben was wanted for an aggravated assault charge in connection to the shooting. 

