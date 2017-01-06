NWS upgrades to Winter Storm Warning for Pine Belt

A winter storm warning has been issued for many Pine Belt counties. Source: WDAM

The National Weather Service has upgraded the Winter Storm Advisory to a Winter Storm Warning.

A Winter Storm Warning means a significant amount of snow, sleet, and ice are expected in those conditions could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

The warning includes the following Pine Belt counties:

Forrest

Lamar

Marion

Walthall

Greene

Wayne

Jones

Covington

Jeff Davis

Lawrence

Clarke

Jasper

Smith

Simpson

The National Weather Service says mainly rainy areas in Southeast Mississippi will convert over into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow by Friday afternoon and into the early evening.

The weather service also states that up to a quarter inch of ice accumulation, along with snow and sleet accumulation of up to two inches will be possible.

The main impact of wintry accumulation will take place on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.

This is a significant upgrade. Pine Belt residents need to take the warning seriously. Accumulation of ice, sleet and snow on power lines could possibly lead to power outages.

Any unnecessary travel should be halted immediately.

Some Pine Belt schools have announced early releases. Click here for that updating list.

