The Hattiesburg City Council held a work session meeting Thursday to discuss funding for the New Public Safety Complex.

During the meeting, the council was told by an Oregon consulting that the price tag had increased to nearly $44 million to complete the entire project. .

The council initially approved $32 million, but the consulting firm said that's not enough.

The firm asked the council to commit to at least $38 million, and the project could be completed.

No decisions were made during the meeting.

Council members will discuss this issue at the next city council meeting.

