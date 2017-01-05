MDOT worker rescues dog after I-59 fatal crash

An MDOT worker rescued a female Rottweiler Thursday morning following the fatal crash on I-59 that happened Wednesday night.

The accident happened around 9:15 Wednesday night and involved a car and an 18-wheeler.

On Thursday morning, the worker coaxed the dog from the edge of the woods at the accident site.

According to Chip Brown of the Forrest County Emergency Management District, who was at the scene at the time of the wreck, said there was evidence that there may have been a dog traveling with the man who was killed in the 18-wheeler.

The man was identified as John Clark, 56, according to Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel.

“This morning when we came back out to the scene to do some additional cleanup, one of the MDOT workers walked off into the woods and the dog came running out to the MDOT worker, and it seemed to be in good health,” Brown said.

Brown later took the dog to the All Animal Clinic in Hattiesburg where a doctor checked for any injuries it may have sustained during the crash.

The dog was also cleaned up, and the family of Clark came to Hattiesburg and was reunited with the friendly pup.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.