3 jailed in Hub City shooting

Three men are behind bars in connection to a shooting that injured a man in the Hub City.

Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Tatum is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault in connection to a Wednesday shooting that happened in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue.

Gilmore and Vanderslice are charged with two counts of aggravated assault in that incident as well.

“Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue, people involved in an earlier altercation spotted each other driving down the street and the two cars stopped and exchanged gunfire at each other,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Traxler added that one person was shot and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Vanderslice and Gilmore are also facing additional charges, one count of aggravated assault each in connection to a weekend incident that occurred at 20 Broadacres Drive, at Club Vision.

Traxler said this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

