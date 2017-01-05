1 charged in Hub City fatal wreck

A Florida woman is behind bars and facing charges in connection to a Wednesday night fatal accident in the Hub City.

Laura Gerard, 41 of Vernon, Florida, was charged with DUI negligence, resulting in death of another, and booked into the Forrest County Jail early Friday morning.

The accident, which occurred around 9:15 p.m. at the 63 mile marker on the southbound side of Interstate 59 in Lamar County.

John Clark, 56, of Gonzales, Louisiana., who was the driver of the 18-wheeler, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel.

“We just know (Gerard) was rear-ended by the 18-wheeler, and once (Clark) rear-ended her, he lost control and went off the roadway and into the trees,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

As part of the investigation, Traxler and other officers were back out at the scene Thursday, working to reconstruct the scene of the accident.

Mississippi Department of Transportation and Forrest County Emergency Management officials were also on hand to help with cleanup at the wreck site.

Gerard will remain in custody at the Forrest County Jail awaiting her initial appearance for her bond to be set, and then she will be transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

