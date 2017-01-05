LIST: Pine Belt schools early release for weather

The following Pine Belt schools will be releasing early due to weather. If your school is not on this list, resume activities as normal or call the school district.

Covington County Schools will release at noon on Friday, Jan. 6.

Wayne County Schools will release one hour earlier than the normal scheduled time.

Jones County elementary will release at 12:30, and 12:45 high schools

Greene County Schools will dismiss at noon

Laurel Schools will release at 1:00 p.m. (elementary) 12:30 p.m. (middle) 12:45 p.m. (high school)

Jefferson Davis Schools will release at 12:45 p.m. (elementary) and 1:00 p.m. (high school)

Lamar County schools released 90 minutes early. All after school activities for Lamar County are canceled.

Lamar Christian will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today

West Jasper Schools will release at 1:00 p.m. today

Smith County will dismiss all schools at noon today

Petal elementary will release at 12:30 p.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. All after school activities are canceled.

Sacred Heart Catholic School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

Lumberton schools will release at 1 p.m.

Forrest County schools will release as followed: Rawls Springs Attendance Center 12:15 p.m. North Forrest Elementary School 1:00 p.m. North Forrest High School 1:10 p.m.Dixie Attendance Center 12:30 p.m. South Forrest Attendance Center 12:45 p.m. Earl Travillion Attendance Center 1:15 p.m.

All Columbia schools will release at 12:30 p.m.

Columbia Academy releases at 12:30 p.m.

Presbyterian Christian will release kindergarten- 4th grade at 12:45 p.m., 5th-6th at 1:00 p.m. and 7th-12th grade at 1:00 p.m.

Laurel Christian School will release at 1:30 p.m. (elementary) and 2:00 p.m. (high schools)

TIDE school in Hattiesburg releases at 12:00 p.m.

Marion County schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg School District schools will release at the following times: Burney S.T.E.A.M Academy and Mary Bethune at 1:00 p.m., N.R. Burger Middle School 1:15 p.m. All elementary schools 1:30 p.m. Hattiesburg High School 2:00 p.m.

JCJC will close at 12:00 p.m.

Richton schools will release at 1:30 p.m.

All East Jasper schools dismiss at 10:45 a.m.

PRCC Hattiesburg campus will close at 3 p.m. today

USM will close at 1 p.m.

