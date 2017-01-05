LIST: Pine Belt schools early release for weather

Photo credit: Raycom Image Bank School bus graphi PINE BELT (WDAM) -
The following Pine Belt schools will be releasing early due to weather. If your school is not on this list, resume activities as normal or call the school district.
- Covington County Schools will release at noon on Friday, Jan. 6.
- Wayne County Schools will release one hour earlier than the normal scheduled time.
- Jones County elementary will release at 12:30, and 12:45 high schools
- Greene County Schools will dismiss at noon
- Laurel Schools will release at 1:00 p.m. (elementary) 12:30 p.m. (middle) 12:45 p.m. (high school)
- Jefferson Davis Schools will release at 12:45 p.m. (elementary) and 1:00 p.m. (high school)
- Lamar County schools released 90 minutes early. All after school activities for Lamar County are canceled.
- Lamar Christian will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today
- West Jasper Schools will release at 1:00 p.m. today
- Smith County will dismiss all schools at noon today
- Petal elementary will release at 12:30 p.m. and secondary schools will dismiss at 2:00 p.m. All after school activities are canceled.
- Sacred Heart Catholic School will dismiss at 1 p.m.
- Lumberton schools will release at 1 p.m.
- Forrest County schools will release as followed: Rawls Springs Attendance Center 12:15 p.m. North Forrest Elementary School 1:00 p.m. North Forrest High School 1:10 p.m.Dixie Attendance Center 12:30 p.m. South Forrest Attendance Center 12:45 p.m. Earl Travillion Attendance Center 1:15 p.m.
- All Columbia schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
- Columbia Academy releases at 12:30 p.m.
- Presbyterian Christian will release kindergarten- 4th grade at 12:45 p.m., 5th-6th at 1:00 p.m. and 7th-12th grade at 1:00 p.m.
- Laurel Christian School will release at 1:30 p.m. (elementary) and 2:00 p.m. (high schools)
- TIDE school in Hattiesburg releases at 12:00 p.m.
- Marion County schools will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.
- Hattiesburg School District schools will release at the following times: Burney S.T.E.A.M Academy and Mary Bethune at 1:00 p.m., N.R. Burger Middle School 1:15 p.m. All elementary schools 1:30 p.m. Hattiesburg High School 2:00 p.m.
- JCJC will close at 12:00 p.m.
- Richton schools will release at 1:30 p.m.
- All East Jasper schools dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
- PRCC Hattiesburg campus will close at 3 p.m. today
- USM will close at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.