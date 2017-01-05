USM police conduct active shooter training at new Asbury Hall

Officers with the University Police Department at Southern Miss take part in active shooter training at Asbury Hall Thursday. Photo credit WDAM.

Officers with the University Police Department at Southern Miss took part in a special operation designed to save lives Thursday.

About 10 officers participated in active shooter training at the new Asbury Hall.

That building, which will hold classes for the first time in about two weeks, is the new home of USM's College of Nursing.

The training was done to familiarize officers with the layout of the three-story building and keep them up-to-date with the latest training techniques.

"You're going to react in a real situation just how you train, so we try to keep the training just as realistic as possible, just how we're going to do what we have to do in a real situation," said Lt. Chris Graves of the USM Police Department.

Officers go through the training several times a year or every time a new campus building opens.

Police officers also met with the college's administrators about their procedures in response to an active shooter.

"We presented them with a civilian response to active shooter program this morning, put out through Texas Tech, to let them know what things they can do, it's called Avoid, Deny and Defend," said Capt. Lisa Carter of the USM Police Department.

They will meet with the College of Nursing faculty and staff next week.

Several other university police officers will also undergo active shooter training in the building next week.

