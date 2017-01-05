NWS issues Winter Weather Advisory for some Pine Belt counties

The National Weather service in Jackson has issued a winter weather advisory for a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and light snow. The advisory is in effect from 6:00am Friday to midnight Friday.

The advisory covers several counties north and south of the I-20 corridor which include but are not limited to Smith, Jasper, Clarke, Jefferson Davis, Covington, Jones, Marion, Lamar, Wayne, Greene, Pearl River and Forrest counties.

The NWS advisory states that light rain will begin to change to a wintry mix of precipitation during the morning hours along the I-20 corridor and by the afternoon across parts of south Mississippi and Central Louisiana.

The weather service goes on to say that snow, sleet and ice accumulations may be less then a quarter of an inch with a dusting of snow possible mainly closer to the I-20 corridor.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties so be prepared for slippery roads and use caution when driving.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.