Investigator: Traffic accident believed to have led to Duff murder-for-hire plot

Two of the three men facing charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a prominent Marion County businessman were in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where graphic details were revealed.More >>
Two of the three men facing charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a prominent Marion County businessman were in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where graphic details were revealed.More >>
Three men charged in a murder-for-hire plot against prominent Marion County businessman Tommy Duff made another appearance in court Thursday where they were given 18 additional charges.More >>
Three men charged in a murder-for-hire plot against prominent Marion County businessman Tommy Duff made another appearance in court Thursday where they were given 18 additional charges.More >>
Eighteen new charges have been filed against the three men involved in the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill prominent Marion County businessman Tommy Duff.More >>
Eighteen new charges have been filed against the three men involved in the alleged murder-for-hire plot to kill prominent Marion County businessman Tommy Duff.More >>
A man accused of a leading role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a prominent Marion County business man was denied bond again Monday during another court hearing.More >>
A man accused of a leading role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a prominent Marion County business man was denied bond again Monday during another court hearing.More >>
An IHL board member was the target of an alleged weekend murder plot.More >>
An IHL board member was the target of an alleged weekend murder plot.More >>
Over 500 Southern Miss students joined together Saturday morning to give back to the Hattiesburg community.More >>
Over 500 Southern Miss students joined together Saturday morning to give back to the Hattiesburg community.More >>
Jones County-area children with hopes of being a firefighter or a police officer got a chance today to realize their dreams, for a few minutes.More >>
Jones County-area children with hopes of being a firefighter or a police officer got a chance today to realize their dreams, for a few minutes.More >>
Jones County-area residents brought in carloads of hazardous household waste to the Laurel Fairgrounds for proper disposal Saturday.More >>
Jones County-area residents brought in carloads of hazardous household waste to the Laurel Fairgrounds for proper disposal Saturday.More >>
A group of women spent their morning with hammers and nails on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.More >>
A group of women spent their morning with hammers and nails on Saturday and it was all for a good cause.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting MS 587 in Marion County is blocked due to downed power lines.More >>
Mississippi Highway Patrol is reporting MS 587 in Marion County is blocked due to downed power lines.More >>