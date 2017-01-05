Melissa Egan joined the WDAM 7 News team in January 2017. She was born and raised in the Sunshine State, earning a bachelor's degree in telecommunications from the University of Florida. Go Gators!

Before moving to Hattiesburg, Melissa worked for three years as a producer at WDAM's Raycom affiliate, WCSC, in Charleston, South Carolina. Melissa has big story experience, producing newscasts and wall-to-wall coverage of the Walter Scott shooting, the Emanuel AME Massacre and the funerals that followed, the Confederate Flag coming down in South Carolina, the historic 1000-year flood and Hurricane Matthew. Melissa also spent time in the field, producing live coverage during the two major trials of former officer Michael Slager and Dylann Roof.

Melissa is also a huge sports fan, picking up a camera for Live 5's Friday Night Lights and other events. Before getting in to TV, Melissa worked as the Athletics Multimedia Specialist at The Citadel in Charleston, where she produced football gamedays, worked on coaches shows and other content for Citadel Sports.

When Melissa is not at the station, you can catch her watching college football on Saturdays - especially cheering on her Florida Gators! Melissa also loves working out, traveling, country music and exploring the best food in town!

If you have a story, I'd love to hear from you! Email: megan@wdam.com