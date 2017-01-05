MLK Community Development Corporation commemorates Dr. King's birthday with several events in Laurel

The following is a list of events from the Laurel-based MLK Community Development Corporation. For more details, call 601-323-7651.
Jan. 6: Opening Ceremony at LHS at 9 a.m.
Jan. 7: Annual Banquet at Sanderson Farms Headquarters at 6 p.m.
Jan. 14: Battle of the Bands at LHS Stadium at approximately 1 p.m.
Jan. 16: Breakfast at Laurel Train Depot at 8 a.m.
Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon, after a car collided with a tractor on a Wayne County Road.More >>
Two people were sent to the hospital Saturday afternoon, after a car collided with a tractor on a Wayne County Road.More >>
Given the long baseball rivalry between Oak Grove and Petal high schools, one would expect that nothing is going to come easy when the cross-county rivals meet on the diamond.More >>
Given the long baseball rivalry between Oak Grove and Petal high schools, one would expect that nothing is going to come easy when the cross-county rivals meet on the diamond.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>