Wreck reconstruction causing I-59 traffic delays

Accident reconstruction of Wednesday night's fatal crash is causing traffic delays on Interstate 59.

Lt. Jon Traxler with the Hattiesburg Police Department said clean up of Wednesday's accident is underway on I-59 Southbound near Hardy Street exit 65, and the right lane is blocked.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area until the scene is cleared.

A previous version of this story said an accident was causing traffic delays.

