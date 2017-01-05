What to know ahead of winter weather

On Thursday night, as we continue to cool back into the 30s, rain will be hit or miss. On Friday, the rain will increase in coverage and intensity. At times, it may mix with sleet. The entire weekend will be cold with temperatures in the 20s in the morning and reaching only the 30s and 40s in the afternoon.

If you must travel, pack accordingly. Bring a blanket, extra water and food and extra layers of clothing, too - just in case you get stranded. Check on folks that don't have easy access to a good heat source. Double check your pipes to make sure they are adequately insulated.

The forecast does call for a period where wet roads may freeze, so if you can avoid traveling between Friday night at 10 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., it is definitely recommended.

MEMA has provided guidelines to preparing for this cold weather.

Dress for the weather: Wear several layers of loose fitting, lightweight and warm clothing rather than one layer of heavy clothing. Cover your mouth with a scarf to protect your lungs

Prepare your home: Have extra firewood, heating fuel, other sources of heat available Clear rain gutters, repair roof leaks, cut away tree branches that may fall if they freeze. Insulate pipes with insulation or newspapers and plastic. Allow faucets to drip slightly to avoid freezing when temperatures reach below 32 degrees. Keep fire extinguishers at hand and make sure everyone knows how to use them. Learn how to shut off water valves in case of a pipe bursting.

Prepare your car: Check antifreeze levels Check battery and ignition system to make sure battery terminals are clean Check brake fluid



The WDAM First Alert Weather App:

Take the same tools the WDAM First Alert Weather team uses with you anywhere you go. Download the WDAM First Alert Weather app today for real-time interactive radar, location-based severe weather alerts and a constantly updated forecast for wherever you are.

Plan your day with an hour-by-hour forecast tailored for home, work or anywhere on-the-go. Our WDAM First Alert Weather app can tell you if a storm near you has hail, strong winds or rotation.

Here are some more features of the WDAM First Alert Weather app:

Storm Tracks: See at a glance where a storm is and where it is headed

Multiple Alerts: Turn on alerts for tornadoes, severe thunderstorms, floods, tropical storms/hurricanes, winter storms and more

Live severe weather coverage: Watch our live stream for continuously updated information when severe weather strikes

Updated forecasts from the {weather team brand} forecast center

Weather pictures and video sent by people who live near you

A constantly updated 10-day forecast, so your weekend is always in view

The WDAM First Alert Weather App is free in the Android and Apple app stores, part of the WDAM First Alert commitment to help keep you safe.

Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.