NWS: 7 tornadoes touched down in MS

Simpson County certainly felt the effects of today's severe weather, with tornadoes ripping apart trees and homes alike. But the worst is over and crews worked all day on repairing as much as they could.

A 1-2 punch from Mother Nature all but destroyed an 184-year-old church, leaving parishioners shocked, saddened and searching for a new place to worship.

What was originally reported to be straight-line wind damage in Purvis earlier this week has now been confirmed as a small tornado.

The National Weather Service has determined that seven tornadoes struck Mississippi counties during severe weather Monday.

Survey teams were sent to Claiborne, Jefferson, Lincoln, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Covington, Lamar and Forrest counties where damage was found after the storms.

Four of the confirmed storms hit five Pine Belt counties.

A total of 7 tornadoes occurred during the severe weather event on January 2nd, 2017. Here is a trackmap of the severe weather event pic.twitter.com/CiU4W7m5oo — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 5, 2017

An EF-1 tornado struck Lamar and Forrest County, leaving damage mainly in Purvis.

"This tornado touched down near Highway 11, about 2 miles south of Downtown Purvis and around a mile west of Interstate 59. The tornado tracked quickly east/northeast across the interstate before dissipating after going about 1.5 miles into western Forrest County. Along its track the tornado did mostly minor to moderate tree damage, although a few structures did receive modest damage inside Lamar County," according to the team's findings.

1/2/17 Lamar/Forrest tornado: prelim info from NWS survey indicates EF-1 (peak wind 105 mph), max width 225 yards, path length 8.4 mi. pic.twitter.com/nburSDf7Dq — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 5, 2017

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County, destroying many structures in Mt. Olive.

Mount Olive (NW Covington Co) tornado: prelim info from NWS survey indicates EF-2 (peak winds 115 mph), max width 300 yards, length 4.25 mi. pic.twitter.com/3ShVncWIiL — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 3, 2017

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Simpson, Smith and Jasper counties leaving damage mainly in Mendenhall.

1/2/17 Smith/Jasper tornado: prelim info from NWS survey indicates EF-1 (peak wind 105 mph), max width 275 yards, path length 3.9 mi. pic.twitter.com/6C8u49ZsTU — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 5, 2017

1/2/17 Pinola-Mendenhall tornado: prelim info from NWS survey indicates EF-1 (peak wind 110 mph), max width 400 yards, length 9.5 mi. pic.twitter.com/iHdTH1e2bu — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) January 4, 2017

There were no injuries reported in any of the tornadoes that touched down in the Pine Belt.

The National Weather Service may update their report if more damage is assessed later this week.

