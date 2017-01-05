NWS: 7 tornadoes touched down in MS

What was originally reported to be straight-line wind damage in Purvis earlier this week has now been confirmed as a small tornado.More >>
What was originally reported to be straight-line wind damage in Purvis earlier this week has now been confirmed as a small tornado.More >>
A 1-2 punch from Mother Nature all but destroyed an 184-year-old church, leaving parishioners shocked, saddened and searching for a new place to worship.More >>
A 1-2 punch from Mother Nature all but destroyed an 184-year-old church, leaving parishioners shocked, saddened and searching for a new place to worship.More >>
Simpson County certainly felt the effects of today's severe weather, with tornadoes ripping apart trees and homes alike. But the worst is over and crews worked all day on repairing as much as they could.More >>
Simpson County certainly felt the effects of today's severe weather, with tornadoes ripping apart trees and homes alike. But the worst is over and crews worked all day on repairing as much as they could.More >>
The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday.More >>
The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday.More >>
Given the long baseball rivalry between Oak Grove and Petal high schools, one would expect that nothing is going to come easy when the cross-county rivals meet on the diamond.More >>
Given the long baseball rivalry between Oak Grove and Petal high schools, one would expect that nothing is going to come easy when the cross-county rivals meet on the diamond.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>
No. 17 Southern Miss responded to Tuesday's 12-inning loss to Ole Miss with a 15-4 defeat of FIU on Friday at Pete Taylor Park.More >>
No. 17 Southern Miss responded to Tuesday's 12-inning loss to Ole Miss with a 15-4 defeat of FIU on Friday at Pete Taylor Park.More >>