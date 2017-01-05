NWS: 7 tornadoes touched down in MS - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

NWS: 7 tornadoes touched down in MS

Tornado damage in Mt. Olive, Mississippi. Source: WDAM Tornado damage in Mt. Olive, Mississippi. Source: WDAM
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

The National Weather Service has determined that seven tornadoes struck Mississippi counties during severe weather Monday. 

Survey teams were sent to Claiborne, Jefferson, Lincoln, Copiah, Simpson, Smith, Jasper, Covington, Lamar and Forrest counties where damage was found after the storms. 

Four of the confirmed storms hit five Pine Belt counties. 

An EF-1 tornado struck Lamar and Forrest County, leaving damage mainly in Purvis. 

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos of the tornado damage in Purvis

"This tornado touched down near Highway 11, about 2 miles south of Downtown Purvis and around a mile west of Interstate 59. The tornado tracked quickly east/northeast across the interstate before dissipating after going about 1.5 miles into western Forrest County. Along its track the tornado did mostly minor to moderate tree damage, although a few structures did receive modest damage inside Lamar County," according to the team's findings. 

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County, destroying many structures in Mt. Olive. 

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos of the tornado damage in Mt. Olive

Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Simpson, Smith and Jasper counties leaving damage mainly in Mendenhall. 

There were no injuries reported in any of the tornadoes that touched down in the Pine Belt. 

The National Weather Service may update their report if more damage is assessed later this week. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • breaking

    NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive

    NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive

    Tuesday, January 3 2017 1:02 PM EST2017-01-03 18:02:11 GMT
    The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAMThe National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM

    The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday. 

    More >>

    The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly