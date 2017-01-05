Abandoned Ovett home total loss after fire

A home in the Ovett community was a total loss after a fire. Source: JCFC

An abandoned house in the Ovett community was a total loss Wednesday after fire consumed most of the structure.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, around 1:30 p.m., Ovett, Johnson and Union Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the structure fire on B. R. Blackwell Road, just off of Highway 29 South.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the home fully involved, with the majority of the structure consumed by fire.

Firefighters worked quickly to attempt to extinguish the blaze, but due to the age of the home, the lumber from which the home was constructed acted as a natural fuel.

However, firefighters were eventually able to bring the fire under control.

According to a news release from the Jones County Fire Council, the fire started in the rear of the home, but the cause is unknown.

An 80-year-old gentleman on scene stated that the home was built when he was only a toddler.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett, Johnson and Union Volunteer Fire Departments, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell. Dixie Electric was also called to the scene. Moselle Volunteer Fire Department was en route but was canceled by Ovett Fire Chief.

Fire apparatus included Ovett Engine and Tanker; Johnson Engine; and Union Engine.

