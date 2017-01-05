Forecast: Wintry weather possible Friday and Friday night.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect increasing clouds today with highs in the 50s.

Light rain is expected to develop tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

During the day Friday rain will possibly become mixed with sleet with highs in the 30s.

By late Friday night into early Saturday a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and maybe even a little snow is possible and that could lead to some travel issues.

We will continue to monitor this developing winter weather situation.

Another issue will be temperatures. Very cold weather is expected with lows around 22 by Sunday morning with some teens even possible.

As we head into next week a rapid warming trend begins with highs in the 70s on Wednesday with a chance for thunderstorms.

