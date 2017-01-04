Victim of fatal I-59 accident identified

The victim of a Wednesday night fatal interstate accident has been identified.

Emergency officials responded to the accident on I-59 in Lamar County.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and one vehicle, and it happened past exit 65, at mile marker 63, heading southbound.

According to the Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel, the victim has been identified as John Clark, 56, of Gonzales, La.

All southbound lanes were blocked to clear the scene at the time of the wreck.

