Officials stress dangers of children and falling furniture

A viral video showing furniture falling on twin brothers from Utah has shed light on the dangers of children and falling furniture.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a child dies every two weeks from falling furniture, but there are quick and simple ways to prevent it.

You can purchase an anchor kit from a local hardware store for about $5.

Experts said televisions and furniture are the most problematic.

If you have a flat screen, mount it to the wall.

Keep older model TVs on low study furniture, and keep toys away from TVs to keep kids from reaching for them.

