Flu season is almost over; are you in the clear?

The brunt of flu season is almost over, but you still might want to consider getting a vaccine.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, our states average of influenza like illness is at 4 percent, which is above the national rate of 2.9 percent. Flu season ranges from October to February. The virus starts with symptoms like a mild fever, headache, sore throat and body aches.

Doctors said there is never a wrong time to get vaccinated for the flu. Merit Health Wesley offers flu shots year round. Nurse Practitioner at Merit Health Wesley, Selena Clearman, also recommended washing your hands regularly to prevent the illness.

"We're starting to see it come into the clinic," Clearman said. "We haven't seen a large amount, but we've seen it trickling into the state."

If you feel yourself coming on with the flu and have not had your shot yet, do not worry. If you take doctor-prescribed Tamiflu within 48 hours of contracting the virus, you will be able to lessen your symptoms and shorten the time that you are sick.

