Perry Co. authorities investigating break-ins at two Richton stores

This photo shows two men breaking into a Richton convenience store Tuesday night. Photo credit Perry Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Perry County authorities are looking for the men who broke into two Richton convenience stores Tuesday night.

They broke into Tater's Corner Market and Tater's Food and Fuel.

They tampered with safes and ATM's and took money from both stores.

"Through surveillance video, we are able to tell that they were two white male suspects wearing ski masks that entered the store(s)," said Mitch Nobles, Perry County sheriff.

A $2,500 reward is being offered by the owner of the ATM's.

Nobles said the break-ins are not connected to the ongoing credit card skimming investigation at the Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta.

If you have information about the break-ins, call the Perry County Sheriff's Department, the Richton Police Department or Crimestoppers at 601-964-7867.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.