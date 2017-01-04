Perry Co. card skimmer investigation expands

Hattiesburg Police and the Forrest/Perry County District Attorney's Office have joined an investigation into who placed credit card skimmers on gas pumps at a New Augusta convenience store. Photo credit WDAM.

The investigation into who placed skimmers on several gas pumps at a Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta has expanded.

The Hattiesburg Police Department and the Forrest/Perry County District Attorney's Office have joined the case.

Last week, skimmers were found on two pumps at the store.

Monday, a third skimmer was discovered after all pumps had been checked.

So far, 15 people have reported credit information stolen.

"Some of the card information that was used was in Hattiesburg, so we did go over today and have a meeting," said Mitch Nobles, Perry County sheriff.

His office is also assisting the New Augusta Police Department with the investigation.

Authorities have also contacted the FBI, but it has not yet joined the investigation.

