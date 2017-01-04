Pine Belt group to hold human trafficking symposium in Biloxi

January is National Human Trafficking and Slavery Awareness month and groups here in Mississippi are working to keep the crime out of the state.

On Tuesday, Mayor DuPree issued a proclamation to city of Hattiesburg encouraging citizens to become informed about this crime, what to look for and how to report.

By definition, the act of Human Trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery.

Later this month, Pine Belt Advocates for Freedom will hold a human trafficking symposium in Biloxi.

The symposium will have featured speakers on the subject that include law enforcement officials who share their experience on how pimps use the internet to post ads online to lure pimps or other predators.

"Kids put everything on social media and this is what pimps are looking for,” said Dora Harbin with Pine Belt Advocates for Freedom. “They learn everything about them and then they are open to being abducted and becoming victims of human trafficking."

The meeting is open to the public, and there is a fee for attendees.

