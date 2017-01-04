Joanie Calloway granted change of venue

Two Hattiesburg Police officers lost their lives May 9, 2015.

Joanie Calloway was granted a change of venue for her trial. Source: WDAM

A suspect involved in the murder of two Hattiesburg police officers has been granted a change of venue.

12th District Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted the request in Forrest County court Wednesday morning.

Helfrich said he granted the change of venue due to pre-trial publicity.

A new venue has not been chosen at this time.

Calloway is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and first degree hindering prosecution.

She remains free on a $75,000 bond.

