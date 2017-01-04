Joanie Calloway granted change of venue - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect involved in the murder of two Hattiesburg police officers has been granted a change of venue. 

12th District Circuit Judge Bob Helfrich granted the request in Forrest County court Wednesday morning. 

Helfrich said he granted the change of venue due to pre-trial publicity. 

A new venue has not been chosen at this time. 

Calloway is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder and first degree hindering prosecution. 

She remains free on a $75,000 bond. 

