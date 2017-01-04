Hub City shooting suspect jailed, others sought

Hattiesburg police are searching for four men they believe were involved in a Monday shooting in the Hub City.More >>
Hattiesburg police are searching for four men they believe were involved in a Monday shooting in the Hub City.More >>
A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars in connection to a shooting at a Hub City nightclub.More >>
A Hattiesburg woman is behind bars in connection to a shooting at a Hub City nightclub.More >>
The first night of Live at Five in downtown Hattiesburg drew a huge crowd Friday.More >>
The first night of Live at Five in downtown Hattiesburg drew a huge crowd Friday.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi hosts its first hackathon competition Friday and Saturday to teach African-American high school girls computer coding.More >>
Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt, 83, has travelled across the country and played among greats like Tina Turner and Bo Didley.More >>
Tommie "T-Bone" Pruitt, 83, has travelled across the country and played among greats like Tina Turner and Bo Didley.More >>