Hub City shooting suspect jailed, others sought

Hattiesburg police are searching for four men they believe were involved in a Monday shooting in the Hub City.

A suspect sought in connection to a shooting at a Hub City night club is now in custody.

Tramain Drummond was wanted by HPD for aggravated assault in connection to the Dec. 30 shooting at Club VIP.

Drummond was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the US Marshals Task Force in New Orleans.

Drummond is the second arrest stemming from the shooting.

Laurie Edwards, 37, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at her home last week and was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Three other suspects have warrants issued for their arrests and are still being sought in connection to the incident.

Alonzo Strickland and Stephen Dewayne Keys are wanted for attempted aggravated assault.

Demario Ben is also wanted for aggravated assault, according to McLemore.

