Author of "The Sink before the Swim" holds book-signings, personal appearances

LAUREL (WDAM) - Roslyn Ashford, Ph.D., shares her story of discovery about faith, love and purpose in the book "The Sink before the Swim". She'll have book signings and personal appearances January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Jitters Coffeehouse & Bookstore, located at 705 North 16th Avenue; January 14 at 10:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place/Sandra Hancock Ministries, located at 3227 Audubon Drive and January 14 at 3 p.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 236 Flora Avenue.

