Author of "The Sink before the Swim" holds book-signings, personal appearances

LAUREL (WDAM) - Roslyn Ashford, Ph.D., shares her story of discovery about faith, love and purpose in the book "The Sink before the Swim". She'll have book signings and personal appearances January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Jitters Coffeehouse & Bookstore, located at 705 North 16th Avenue; January 14 at 10:30 a.m. at The Gathering Place/Sandra Hancock Ministries, located at 3227 Audubon Drive and January 14 at 3 p.m. at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 236 Flora Avenue.
According to a report by the Fort Myers News-Press, University of Southern Mississippi guard Keri Jewett-Giles will transfer to Florida Gulf Coast University in the summer. This probably comes as a surprise for those on the outside of the Lady Eagle program.More >>
Laurel's historic downtown Arabian Theater is turning 90 this year, and will be celebrating it's history with a costume party.More >>
A Petal teacher has been named Mississippi Teacher of The Year.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in the Hub City.More >>
A suspect has been arrested and charged after one person was shot and killed Friday morning in Bay Springs.More >>
