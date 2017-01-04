Snow chances meager, but not zero

As we head toward the weekend, cold air will descend across the Pine Belt leaving the area with highs in just the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. This is happening while an area of low pressure slides by to the south opening the door for precipitation to fall, too.

So, the question on everyone's mind: "How much snow will I get?"

The short answer is likely "not enough" as most folks want enough to build a snowman or have a snowball fight. Plus, I've always felt like snow in the south is like that story, "Give a Mouse a Cookie" as for every snow estimate offered, folks want more of it. For us, though, totals will range from nothing to a few flakes for the majority of us. While a few may see enough for a brief snow shower. And even a "fewer few" may see a dusting.

The long answer is, as always, on my blog with all of the fun extra sciency details. I'm more concerned about freezing rain, the cold temperatures and the possibility that wet roads could turn to ice. But I break that down in detail on my blog!

