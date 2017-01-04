Jones Co. man injured in tree collision

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A man sustained injury after his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree Tuesday morning.

Units from Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the one-vehicle accident on Highway 15 South near Upper Ovett Road.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the passenger car several feet from the roadway, down a steep embankment, and pinned against a large tree.

Initially, it was reported that the male driver was trapped in the vehicle but this was later confirmed to be false. The driver was believed to have sustained minor injuries and was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.



One lane of the highway was briefly shutdown during rescue operations.



Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

