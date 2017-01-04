NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Purvis

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday.

The National Weather Service has now confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday.

The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM

The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM

What was originally reported to be straight-line wind damage in Purvis earlier this week has now been confirmed as a small tornado.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos of the damage

The National Weather Service sent a crew to survey the area where they confirmed an EF-1 tornado with winds at 107 mph touched down.

The length of the storm was 5.61 miles, and had a width of 150 yards.

"This tornado touched down near Highway 11, about 2 miles south of Downtown Purvis and around a mile west of Interstate 59. The tornado tracked quickly east/northeast across the interstate before dissipating after going about 1.5 miles into western Forrest County. Along its track the tornado did mostly minor to moderate tree damage, although a few structures did receive modest damage inside Lamar County," according to the team's findings.

No tornado warning was ever issued for the storm, but a severe thunderstorm warning was in place.

According to Meteorologist Patrick Bigbie, there was an area of rotation that went over Purvis and into Forrest County. The weather service noted the rotation and spoke about it in the NWS chat at the time, but said it appeared broad on radar.

"This means that the area of rotation was large and aloft in the atmosphere, but not necessarily on the ground," Bigbie said. "This is why we say we want you to take all warnings seriously because tornadoes can develop very quickly and sometimes without warning."

There were no injuries reported.

Another survey crew will be in Lamar County Wednesday to continue damage assessment.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.