Southern Miss Named to Best Online Teaching Degree List for 2016

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi College of Education and Psychology’s fully online Teacher Assistant Program (TAP) earned the 5th position on the list of Best Online Teaching Degrees for 2016. Affordable Colleges Online, a leader in higher education data and information, generated the ranking by analyzing cost and quality metrics across thousands of U.S. colleges with online teaching degree options.

The online TAP program meets the unique educational needs of teacher assistants who desire to advance their knowledge and skills and become exemplary, licensed teachers. Students enrolled in the TAP program have the opportunity to complete all or part of their bachelor’s degree coursework online with highly qualified and dedicated university faculty.

The exciting and innovative curriculum also includes opportunities to apply new knowledge and skills through clinical experiences completed while engaged in day-to-day responsibilities as a teacher assistant.

“We wanted to highlight the schools that are setting a high standard for online programs,” said Dan Schuessler, CEO and founder of Affordable Colleges Online. “It is important to honor these universities who are going above and beyond the standard for online learning.”

The primary data points used to identify the Best Online Teaching Degrees of 2016 include:

*In-state tuition and fees

*Percent of full-time undergraduate students receiving institutional financial aid

*Number of online programs offered

*Student-to-teacher ratio

AffordableCollegesOnline.org has distinguished its ranking scale by using a Peer-Based Value metric, or PBV. A “bang for your buck” metrics, the PBV compares the cost of a program to the cost of other programs with the same (or a similar) qualitative score. It also compares the qualitative score of the program to the score of other programs with the same (or a similar cost).

For more information on the TAP program, visit https://www.usm.edu/elementary-special-technology-education/teacher-assistant-program. An in-depth look at the Best Online Teaching Degrees for 2016 can be seen at: http://www.affordablecollegesonline.org/degrees/education-and-teaching-programs/.

