Forecast: Cloudy and cool weather expected today.

Good Wednesday morning, Pine Belt!

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for today although we could see a few breaks in them at some point with highs in the 50s.

Partly cloudy and colder tonight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday looks cool with partly cloudy skies with highs in the 50s to around 60.

Things become more interesting on Friday and Saturday.

There is likely to be a cold light rain during the day Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

By late Friday night the rain could become mixed with sleet or snow or both then possibly changing to all snow by early Saturday morning with little or no accumulation expected at this time.

Please keep up with future forecasts as this is a changing situation.

Even if no frozen precipitation occurs cold weather weather will certainly be around with highs in the 40s Saturday and Sunday and lows in the mid 20s possible by Sunday morning.

Stay tuned!

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather