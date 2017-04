A Lumberton city employee will keep his job following an alleged physical altercation in December.

Lumberton leaders held a meeting Tuesday to discuss disciplinary actions against City Works Director Daniel Davis.

During the meeting, a motion was made to suspend Davis, but because there was no second to the motion, no action was taken.

Davis is accused of beating a blogger and the city's librarian during an altercation a library.

Officials said two people were taken to the hospital. Davis was charged with disturbing the peace and simple assault.

