Hattiesburg police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that happened last week in the Hub City.

On Friday, officers responded to Forrest General Hospital in reference to a robbery and assault that allegedly occurred around 4878 Highway 49 at Dandy Dan’s.

“When officers arrived they were advised that the victim had been assaulted by a black male suspect who demanded money and then stabbed him in the side with something,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

According to Traxler, the suspect then took his phone and fled on foot, and the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital for treatment.

Traxler added that the injures were non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation in ongoing. If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

