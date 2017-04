Luke Daniels, a sixth-grade math teacher at Petal Upper Elementary, was named during a ceremony held on campus.

Daniels, a former high school algebra and geometry teacher, said he is honored to be named Teacher of the Year.

“I think to build a good school district or any great organization, it's attention to details and it takes a lot,” he said. “You have to major on the minors it's about building a culture a day at a time, and it starts at the top with our superintendent down to the administrators and down to each individual faculty member, expecting excellence from themselves from the students all the way up to administration.”

There are five schools in the Petal School District and each nominated a teacher for the award.

