Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said at least 15 people are now victims of card skimming in New Augusta.

Two card skimmers were found at Tater’s Food and Fuel last week. They were removed, but authorities said they had been there for several days.

According to Nobles, there was also a third skimming device found by one of the store employees on Monday.

Nobles said his office is assisting the New Augusta Police Department in the case.

