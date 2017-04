Later this week, there is a chance of sleet and icy roads in the Pine Belt.

Forrest County officials said they are prepared to react.

Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan said as it did after the snowfall in 2013, the county has plenty of supplies on hand to deal with freezing temperatures.

"So we will continue to monitor it over the next couple of days, but we do have sand, dry stored sand and materials ready for the bridges if we do have a problem with icing or snow,” Hogan said.

