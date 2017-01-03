18-year-old sworn in as Forrest Co. election commissioner

Forrest County leaders held their first meeting of the new year Tuesday.

Part of the meeting was for the swearing-in ceremony for the new county officials.

Among them was District 1 Election Commissioner Tyler Wood, 18, who vowed to his constituents that he will keep all his campaign promises.

"It feels great, I'm just ready to get to work,” Wood said. “I plan on working with all of the election commissioners, working together purging the books and just giving the Forrest County residents of District 1 a fair and honest election that they all deserve."

Wood claims to be the youngest election commissioner in the United States.

He beat longtime incumbent Charles Philips for the position back in November.

