1 indicted for capital murder in death of 9-month-old

A person allegedly involved in the December 2015 death of an infant has been charged with indicted on capital murder charges.

Ryan Dykes, 28 of Beaumont, has been indicted by a grand jury for capital murder and two counts of felony child abuse.

According to the indictment; “…in Forrest County, Mississippi, on or about Dec.22, 2015, did then and there willfully, unlawfully and feloniously, and with or without any design to effect the death, kill and murder Jada Freeman, a human being, while in the commission of the crime and felony of child abuse…by engaging in the act of physically torturing and/or smothering or in any way interfering with the breathing of Jada Freeman a 9-month-old child, contrary to the form of the statue in such cases made and provided, and against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi.”

The indictment also details two counts of felony child abuse. The indictment stated “…in Forrest County, Mississippi, on or about Dec.22, 2015, did willfully and intentionally, knowingly or recklessly strike a child under the age of five in the face or head to wit: Jada Freeman a child who was 9 months of age at the time in question.”

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator, Nick Calico, the incident occurred at a family member's home on McKinley Lane.

Dykes, who was the boyfriend of the child’s mother, was one of four charged in the death of a 9-month-old, Jada Freeman.

Freeman was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Kaily Csaszar, 22 of Lumberton, the child’s mother, was arrested in March by Forrest County Sheriff’s deputies in connection to the incident that happened Dec. 22, 2015, at a home on McKinley Lane.

Kaily Csaszar was indicted for manslaughter and one count of child neglect and left out of custody while she's out on bond.

Michelle Csaszar, 41, and Kelly Csaszar, 51, were also arrested Tuesday and charged with child neglect, contributing to the neglect and death of a child.

NOTE: In previous articles written by WDAM, it said the baby was 10-months-old. But according to court records and the indictment, it showed the baby was nine-months-old.

