Small Business Development Center Workshops scheduled for January

This is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi
The University of Southern Mississippi’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Hattiesburg will join forces with the Gulf Coast center to conduct a series of Business 101 workshops this month.
The SBDC programs are designed to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs with education and training opportunities for development of business plans and concepts. In addition, trained professionals at the center help clients secure small business loans for their ventures.
The workshop schedule is as follows:
USM – Trent Lott National Center, second floor, Room 207
Gulf Coast – The Innovation Center, Biloxi, First floor in Main Conference Room
USM created its Small Business Development Center through a partnership with the Small Business Administration, the Mississippi Small Business Development Center Network, the University of Mississippi, the Trent Lott National Center, and the College of Business at USM. The MSBDC includes nine basic service centers throughout the state.
The USM Small Business Development Center offers, at no cost to clients, the following services:
To register for one of the workshops, go to www.mssbdc.org and click on “Workshop Schedule” or call 601.266.5892 (USM) and 228.396.8661 (Gulf Coast)
The Hattiesburg Police Department added a few new faces to the ranks after the graduation of recruit class 34.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department added a few new faces to the ranks after the graduation of recruit class 34.More >>
Libraries across the state are facing a decrease in funding and a director in the Pine Belt said he expects it to get worse.More >>
Libraries across the state are facing a decrease in funding and a director in the Pine Belt said he expects it to get worse.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree welcomed community leaders to a boy scout luncheon Thursday.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree welcomed community leaders to a boy scout luncheon Thursday.More >>