Cash reward offered for tips in Collins burglaries

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to the arrest of a burglary suspect.

According to investigators, the suspect broke into businesses in Collins.

If a tip results in an arrest, the person will be paid in cash, according to Metro Crime Stoppers.

If you have any tips or know who the suspect is, contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.