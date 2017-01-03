Graphic details emerge in Duff murder-for-hire plot

A man accused of a leading role in a murder-for-hire plot to kill a prominent Marion County business man was denied bond again Monday during another court hearing.

Two of the three men facing charges in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a prominent Marion County businessman were in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing where graphic details were revealed.

Victor Mitchell, 42 of Sumrall, Glen Evans, 46 of Gulfport, and Howard Cameron, 47 of Biloxi were all arrested on Nov. 19 in connection to the crime that allegedly targeted Tommy Duff in efforts to extort him for money.

On Tuesday, Glen Evans and Howard Cameron appeared before Lamar County Justice Court Judge Denton Plumlee for their preliminary hearing.

Evans and Cameron were denied bond during the hearing, that detailed parts of an alleged confession that detailed the plot.

Leo Clemons, Mississippi Bureau of Investigations Special Agent investigator, took the stand to deliver testimony involved with the case.

Clemons testified to the multiple charges, and delivered key information from an apparent confession from Evans and Cameron.

Clemons added that their confessions stated they would use sex toys to rape and embarrass Duff, while Victor Mitchell filmed it in attempt to extort him for money.

In addition, Clemons testified to recordings and statements from an unnamed confidential informant.

The three were previously charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to the crime, and on Dec. 15, they were each given an additional six charges.

Those additional charges include, conspiracy to kidnap, attempted kidnapping, conspiracy to commit sexual battery, attempted sexual battery, conspiracy to commit extortion and attempted extortion.

After their bond was denied, the case was bound over to be presented to a Lamar County grand jury.

The three men will remain in the custody of the Lamar County Jail.

Tommy Duff:

Duff, who is an Institutions of Higher Learning board member was appointed to the IHL Board by Gov. Phil Bryant in May 2015 to represent the Second (Southern) Supreme Court District.

He is also a co-owner, along with his brother, of Duff Capital Investors, according to his biography on the Mississippi Public Universities website.

The Duff family previously released this statement:

"The Duffs were unaware of this person, attempt and know very few details, they are very pleased with how this being handled by the authorities," said a spokesperson for the family.

