Wreck shuts down Jones County road for two hours

One man was injured after a truck collided with several trees. Source: JCFC

A man was injured after his pickup truck collided with several trees Monday night.

According to The Jones County Fire Council, around 9:40 p.m., Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident on Ovett Moselle Road.

When units arrived on scene, they found a severely damaged pickup truck pinned against trees several feet from the road.

According to a news release issued by the council, after the vehicle left the roadway, it struck a large oak tree, ran over several smaller trees and then came to rest against more trees deep in a wooded area.

Despite the incredible damage inflicted on the vehicle, it was believed that the male driver sustained only minor to moderate injuries.

Although he refused transport by ambulance to the hospital, he did ride with family members in a personal vehicle to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg to be assessed and treated.

A portion of Ovett Moselle Road was completely shutdown during rescue and cleanup operations, which lasted around two hours. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

Fire apparatus included Ovett Rescue 1 and 2.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.