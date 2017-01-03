Hub City wreck shuts down portions of U.S. 98

An overturned 18 wheeler is causing significant traffic delays on Highway 98. Source: MDOT

A Tuesday afternoon wreck in the Hub City is causing major traffic delays for motorists.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos from the scene.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department’s Lt. Jon Traxler, an 18 wheeler overturned on the eastbound side of U.S. 98 at Gravel Pit Road.

Traxler added that there were no injuries reported, but that it will be a lengthy cleanup.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route around the accident.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.