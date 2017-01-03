FGH opens Asbury Hospice House

(The following is a press release from Forrest Health. Visit www.forresthealth.org/giving/hospicehouse for more details.)

Hattiesburg, Miss. (January 3, 2017) The Asbury Hospice House is now accepting patients in the Pine Belt community who require end of life care. The Forrest General Healthcare Foundation hosted an open house and dedication for the Asbury Hospice House on Sunday, November 13, 2016.

At the dedication, Martha Dearman, executive director of the Forrest General Healthcare Foundation, said, "I am happy to see the opening of the Asbury Hospice House today. The generous contributions from our community and Forrest General employees have made this project possible. There are no words to express how humbled and honored I feel to have been a part of this project."

The Asbury Hospice House is located on South 40th Avenue near the Hattiesburg Post Office on nearly five acres of land donated by Susan Thomson and her brother, John Thomson. The property is surrounded with pines and other native trees and plants and will provide a peaceful environment for patients and those visiting with them. The new hospice house will offer a home-like setting where staff can address the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of each patient and their family. From the moment they enter through the welcoming doors, families will find spacious patient rooms, dining area and kitchen facilities, a comfortable family room, a meditation room, and garden all coupled with the best available care. The Asbury Hospice House is designed to provide for every aspect of care a family may need when facing the terminal illness of their loved one.

"This beautiful facility will offer terminal patients and their families the unique opportunity to receive round the clock care in an environment specifically designed to feel like home. I am happy that we are accepting patients and providing them with the care they need in this lovely setting," said Melita Miller, director of Home Care and Hospice at Forrest General Hospital.

