Hunks for Hounds calendar on sale now

The Hub City Humane has released their much anticipated 2017 calendar "Hunks for Hounds."

The shelter held auditions for the project.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for extra photos not featured in the calendar.

The calendar features 12 men who volunteered to pose with pups from the shelter. Each month features a different hunk and hound.

All the animals featured in the calendar have since been adopted or gone on a transport, according to Sarah Douglas with the Hub City Humane Society.

The photos were taken by local photographers Zachary Holley and Sarah Douglas Photography.

This is the first time the shelter has tried a calendar, and it was so successful that the first batch of 100 calendars sold out in the first month.

Douglas said they plan to make the calendar an annual event.

All proceeds from the calendar will benefit the shelter.

Each calendar costs $15 and can be purchased on the shelter's website.

