NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive

A strong storm system moved through Greene County around 10 a.m. Monday morning.

EMA: Greene Co. "unscathed" by storms

Damage was reported in Mt. Olive after a possible tornado went through the area Monday afternoon.

Hwy 49 is shut down due to storm damage/Photo credit: WDAM

EMA Director: Early reports show no injuries in Mt. Olive

Severe storms moved through the Pine Belt Monday afternoon, leaving behind damage in multiple areas.

Straight line wind damages was reported in Purvis Monday. Source: WDAM

After the storms that passed over the Pine Belt throughout Monday, multiple areas continue to report power outages into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday.

A crew surveyed the area, focusing their efforts in Mt. Olive. They released a preliminary report Tuesday afternoon confirming their findings.

The storm resulted in downed trees blocking parts of Highway 49 as well as extensive structure damage.

Damage has also been reported on Highway 532 and Coulee Springs Road.

Early reports indicate that there are no injuries so far in Mt. Olive, according to Covington County Emergency Management.

Three structures were also damaged along Hwy 49.

