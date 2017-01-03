NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM The National Weather Service sent survey teams to several Pine Belt counties to determine if a tornado touched down. Source: Ryan Moore WDAM
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Covington County Monday. 

A crew surveyed the area, focusing their efforts in Mt. Olive. They released a preliminary report Tuesday afternoon confirming their findings. 

The storm resulted in downed trees blocking parts of Highway 49 as well as extensive structure damage. 

Damage has also been reported on Highway 532 and Coulee Springs Road. 

Early reports indicate that there are no injuries so far in Mt. Olive, according to Covington County Emergency Management. 

Three structures were also damaged along Hwy 49. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

