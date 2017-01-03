NWS confirms EF-2 tornado struck Mt. Olive

After the storms that passed over the Pine Belt throughout Monday, multiple areas continue to report power outages into Tuesday morning.More >>
Severe storms moved through the Pine Belt Monday afternoon, leaving behind damage in multiple areas.More >>
Damage was reported in Mt. Olive after a possible tornado went through the area Monday afternoon.More >>
A strong storm system moved through Greene County around 10 a.m. Monday morning.More >>
MEMA reported storm damage in several Pine Belt counties Monday afternoon.More >>
The Hattiesburg Police Department added a few new faces to the ranks after the graduation of recruit class 34.More >>
Libraries across the state are facing a decrease in funding and a director in the Pine Belt said he expects it to get worse.More >>
Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree welcomed community leaders to a boy scout luncheon Thursday.More >>
