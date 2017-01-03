Power outages continue across Pine Belt

Multiple areas continue to report power outages into Tuesday morning after storms passed over the Pine Belt Monday,

Southern Pine Electric has reported multiple outages in its service area, which includes Copiah, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties. A total of 60 outages have been reported, with over 800 members still without power at the time of this report. While checking the interactive outage map, it appears crews are on the scene working to restore power to affected areas.

Mississippi Power is reporting one outage in Hattiesburg on Darby Road. A crew has been assigned to locate and repair the problem.

According to reports, Dixie Electric Power Association has one outage just north of Laurel affecting six members. A crew has been assigned to the location.

To keep up with power outages in your area, visit Mississippi Power's, Dixie Electric's or Southern Pine Electric's respective websites.

