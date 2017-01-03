Forecast: Mostly sunny skies to return today.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Dense fog will be an issue until around 9 AM so please use extra caution while traveling.

By this afternoon mostly sunny skies are in the forecast with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Beginning Wednesday and lasting into the weekend the weather will gradually become colder.

High for Friday, Saturday and Sunday will likely stay in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s to around 3o.

There MAY be a wintry mix here on Saturday if all things come together but that is not set in stone and we will watch the situation closely.

